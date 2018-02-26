Want to upgrade to one of the best phones on the market for free? With this CNET giveaway, your chances are better than ever because we are giving away five unlocked V30's courtesy of LG.

The LG V30 is among the best phones for 2018, and our experts gave it a 8.6 overall rating, highlighting that it "almost has it all: a great camera, speedy processor, huge OLED screen, excellent battery life, waterproofing, wireless charging, microSD storage and the best headphone jack on a phone."

The LG's 6-inch, 2,880x1,440-pixel OLED screen is crisp and beautiful right out of the box, with dual cameras that take killer photos thanks to its 16MP and a lens aperture of f/1.6, but you can read all about the features and specs in our full review.

