Enter for a chance to win* some awesome 'Black Panther' swag!

Eager to watch "Black Panther" in theaters later this week? You're not alone, 'cause we are, too!

In honor of the highly anticipated release of "Black Panther," Chadwick Boseman, who portrays our newest Wakandan warrior, and the talent that ruled our winter issue of CNET Magazine, has autographed a couple of magazines. We also joined forces with Film Jackets and Insight Editions: Mandala Earth to put together an incredible set of prizes. There will be a total of four winners, and each of them will be receiving an autographed item along with some awesome "Black Panther" swag. You Marvel fans won't want to miss out! This giveaway will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 25.

Now Playing: Watch this: How did Black Panther get his accent?

The breakdown of the prizes is:

One grand prize winner will take home a Black Panther leather jacket, a Black Panther poster, a copy of "Marvel's Black Panther: The Illustrated History of a King: The Complete Comics Chronology" book," a Black Panther t-shirt, a Hakuna T'Challa pin, a Black Panther Funko toy, and a copy of CNET Magazine's Winter 2017 issue signed by Chadwick Boseman.

One first runner-up that will receive The Black Panther Funko Family including Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Shuri and Nakia, a copy of "Marvel's Black Panther: The Illustrated History of a King: The Complete Comics Chronology" book, and a copy of CNET Magazine's Winter 2017 issue signed by Chadwick Boseman.

Each of our two second runners-up will win a Black Panther Funko toy, a Black Panther poster and a copy of CNET Magazine's Winter 2017 issue signed by Chadwick Boseman.

Don't forget to check out our Q&A with Chadwick Boseman to get any insights on his role as Black Panther and the country of Wakanda before you watch the movie!



