Sweden to reopen Julian Assange rape case

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP/Getty Images

Swedish authorities will reopen an investigation into rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the New York Times reported Monday.

Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in British prison for skipping bail in 2012, having been arrested immediately after leaving the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in April.

He'd lived there for nearly seven years to avoid being extradited to Sweden over the 9-year-old allegations and later to the US for his alleged role in what the Justice Department calls "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States."

Sweden's Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.