Sweden drops rape investigation against Julian Assange

Officials in Sweden on Tuesday said the investigation concerning rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is discontinued. Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson said the investigation is being dropped because evidence has weakened due to the long period of time since the suspected rape in 2010.

Assange is in British custody after losing asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London earlier this year. After being accused of rape in 2010, Assange fled to the embassy where he stayed from 2012 until his arrest on April 11. Sweden had dropped the investigation into Assange in 2017, but reopened it after his removal from the embassy earlier this year. Assange was never formally charged, and he's denied the allegation.

In a release, Persson said that the injured party has submitted a "credible and reliable version of events," but that evidence has weakened to such an extent that "that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation."

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson appeared to welcome the decision, saying in a release Tuesday that attention can now be shifted to the "threat Mr Assange has been warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment."

