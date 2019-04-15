Swap your 1TB hard drive for this 1TB SSD for just $96

SanDisk

True story: Just last night I fired up my basement desktop PC, the one I use for gaming and VR. I hadn't used it in over a month while the basement was being remodeled. I couldn't believe how long it took to boot. How long Steam updates took to install. It felt so slow, even though it's stocked with one of Intel's fastest processors and plenty of RAM.

The slowpoke, of course, is the hard drive. The old-fashioned, mechanical hard drive. I swore off those things in laptops years ago, so why am I still running one in my desktop?

Price is certainly not an issue, not today: For a limited time, and while supplies last (these storage deals tend to sell out fast, FYI), Amazon has the SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB internal solid-state drive for $96. It normally runs $125, and less than a year ago it would have cost you $250. (If Amazon runs out, B&H has it for the same price.)

If you've never had the pleasure of using a computer equipped with an SSD, this is going to rock your world. You won't believe how much faster it boots, shuts down and loads programs.

However, if it's a laptop you're looking to upgrade, make sure it's compatible with a 2.5-inch drive like this one. And if it's a desktop, you may need some additional hardware to mount it. Either way, you're likely to need a USB-to-SATA cable in order to copy everything from the old drive to the new one. (They're all over Amazon: Here's one for under $8.)

Indeed, the hardest part about this will be the migration. It's time-consuming and, for novice users, a little tricky. Thankfully, SanDisk supplies the software and instructions you need.

The vast majority of competing 1TB SSDs run about $125-130. This is a rare chance to score one for under $100. SanDisk's drive is backed by a three-year warranty, and it has a 4.4-star review average from around 2,000 buyers. Works for me! I'm in for one, and I can't wait to ditch that pokey old mechanical drive.

Your thoughts?

A 4-pack of MFi-certified Lightning cables for $8

AHGEIIY

Another true story, also from yesterday: A Facebook friend asked me for a deal on Lightning cables, because her teen "goes through them like water."

I said the brand isn't the important thing; what's important is that you choose MFi-certified cables. Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, AHGEIIY has a four-pack of MFi-certified braided Lighting cables for $8.16 with promo code 678KTXBP.

No, I'm not making up the name of that seller, though I do think sometimes these companies just flop their hands on the keyboard, and whatever comes out, that's their brand. AHGEIIY? Whatever. Just take note that if you see a different seller listed, it's probably because AHGEIIY's supply has run out -- and the next-in-line seller won't recognize the promo code.

Anyway, you get two 3.3-foot and two 6.6-foot cables in lovely red. They're braided for durability and appear to be pretty narrow around the Lightning connector, meaning they should fit into most cases. Perhaps best of all, they're covered by a lifetime warranty -- but take that with a grain of salt, because it's anybody's guess how long AHGEIIY will be around.

