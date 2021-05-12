Survive your next emergency with this combo camping lantern, flashlight and power bank for 50% off

Polentat

It's dark out there. Whether you're camping, hiking or just want to be prepared for a roadside accident, it's a great idea to have a lantern for late nights outdoors. I like combo lanterns that do double duty as flashlights, and here's an affordable option for a wide range of lighting needs. This portable light usually sells for $30, but you can get it for half price. Now through Thursday, May 13, you can get the when you apply promo code YTXFQKV7 at checkout.

This light won't be seen from space, but it's plenty bright enough for most uses -- it can be seen up to about 240 meters. It works as a lantern with a full 360-degree illumination or as a flashlight. You get high- and low-power in both of those modes, along with a red warning light and red strobe, both handy for roadside warning lights if you have an auto accident. It can be carried or hung from a 2-way hook.

In addition to serving as a multi-purpose light, it has a 4,000-mAh battery for emergency device charging and is IPX4 waterproof, so it can withstand the elements. It's also small and lightweight -- six inches long, 3 in diameter and under 11 ounces. You should be able to stow it pretty much anywhere. For $15, the Polentat lantern is a good insurance policy to keep in the car or to take on your next outdoor trip.

