The Boy Scouts know what's up: "Be prepared." It just makes sense. And whether you're heading out for a long camping weekend or prepping for winter storms and power outages, it also makes sense to keep a beefy battery on hand.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Suaoki S270 portable 150-watt power station is just $75.59 when you clip the on-page $40-off coupon and then apply promo code ETFKBMJI at checkout. It normally runs $126, and this is officially its lowest price to date.

Just to be clear, this is not a generator, Suaoki's product description notwithstanding. It's a lunchbox-style battery capable of running, among other things, two small appliances. To that end, you'll find a three-prong AC outlet and, below that, a two-pronger. You could use it to power, say, a laptop, fan, coffee grinder or the like -- anything requiring under 100 watts. Take note, however, there's not enough juice to run a CPAP machine.

It also has four USB ports -- one of them QuickCharge 3.0-compatible for phones that support fast-charge -- and four DC outputs, the latter good for powering things that would normally run on a car's cigarette lighter. (There's an adapter included.) On top of all that you get a dual-LED flashlight.

Suaoki backs this with a very impressive 24-month warranty. Over 640 buyers collectively rated it 4.3 stars out of 5, and those reviews mostly pass muster, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

There are lots of products like this on Amazon, some of them capable of storing or producing more power. But most of them cost more as well. If you want a versatile backup battery for well under $100, this is worth a look.

