The Boy Scouts know what's up: "Be prepared." It just makes sense, and the extreme weather in Texas right now just reinforces the need. You simply never know when there's going to be an extended power outage.

Below I've rounded up some big batteries that happen to be on sale. They're not full-on generators, so they're not powerful enough to run big appliances, but they can keep plenty of smaller devices running for a long while. (They're fairly portable, too, meaning they're suitable for camping trips and the like.)

One thing to note: Although a few of these prominently mention "solar" in their descriptions, that simply means they're compatible with optional solar panels. Those panels are not included with your purchase.

Nexpow Normally $180, this lunchbox-style battery is on sale for $130, but drops another $30 when you clip the on-page coupon. It weighs just over 3 pounds and includes one AC outlet, three USB ports (one of them USB-C PD), a DC 12-volt out plug and a flashlight. There's also a digital readout showing how much battery remains. The charger has a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 1,200 buyers.

Jackery Jackery's outdoors-friendly model is actually a little light on features (just two USB ports, neither of them USB-C), but it has a rather staggering user rating: 4.8 stars from over 5,300 buyers. It's also backed by a two-year warranty, which is longer than most. In addition to the two USB ports, you get one AC and one DC outlet. An optional solar panel can provide unlimited juice for the 240 -- which lists for $300 but typically sells for $250. This price is the second-lowest on record.

Rockpals Rockpals is a renowned power-station brand, but I wish the company would refrain from language like "portable solar generator," which this is not. Instead, it's a powerful, long-lasting battery that can recharge with optional solar panels (sold separately). Features include two AC outlets, four USB ports, four DC outputs and a status LCD. User ratings are solid, and Rockpals' warranty covers 18 months.

