Survive camping trips and power outages with the Rockpals 300-watt portable power station: $240

We never fully appreciate electricity until we no longer have it -- like when we go camping or there's an unexpected power outage. Thankfully, there are lots of portable power supplies that can keep our gear running.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Rockpals 300-watt Portable Power Station is $239.92 when you apply promo code POWER20 at checkout. Regular price: $300.

This luggable battery serves up one 110V/60Hz AC outlet, five DC outlets and four USB ports -- two of them QuickCharge 3.0-compatible. (If your phone supports that tech as well, you can recharge it speedy-quick.) It also has a pair of independently operated LED flashlights.

I love the LCD window that shows the status of the four sets of power terminals, each of which can be independently toggled on or off with the press of a button.

According to Rockpals, you can use this to operate a CPAP machine for at least four nights, provided you use a DC converter instead of plugging into the AC outlet.

The power station is backed by an 18-month warranty and has a 4.5-star average rating from over 75 Amazon buyers. At $240 it's still a pricey item, but I suspect you'll be awfully glad to have it the next time there's a big storm -- or long camping trip.

