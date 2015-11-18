Survive any apocalypse in this $17.5 million underground bunker

Enlarge Image Estately

It might be zombies, it might be nukes, it might be something else altogether. But if I've learned one thing from video games, it's that the end of the world is coming, so we should all do whatever we can to prepare ourselves.

If you have piles of money sitting around, you might consider buying a property up for grabs on real estate site Estately at the very appropriate address of 123 Private Drive.

The underground bunker in Tifton, Georgia, approximately three hours southeast of Atlanta, is "the only hardened and privately owned underground bunker in the United States today," according to the description. It sits about 45 feet underground.

The bunker boasts seven luxury apartments that sleep a total of 13, fully working and secure Internet and a common area with a 15-seat movie theater. It was originally built in 1969 and fully brought up to government standards in 2012, the listing says, and can withstand a nuclear blast up to 20,000 tons (it can probably keep out the endless hordes of zombies, too). Also found on the premises are decontamination showers and an outdoor firing range.

Now Playing: Watch this: Underground explorers

Seriously, Rick Grimes and company on AMC's "The Walking Dead" would probably have it easy if they had this bunker instead of wandering the zombie-infested lands hoping they somehow survive to live another day. Though, I guess then we wouldn't have an amazing zombie-themed TV show.

Security comes at a cost, of course, and the property is listed at a whopping $17.5 million. That's arguably a small price to pay to survive the end of the world, but definitely out of reach for all but the wealthiest apocalypse worriers.

As the mortgage calculator on the site suggests, if you can manage to put together a $3.5 million down payment, the bunker can be yours for just $66,000 per month for the next 30 years. If the apocalypse happens sooner than 30 years from now, you can probably stop paying and have secured your place in the post-apocalyptic world for even less.

If you don't have the dough to make this massive purchase, I guess you could just get real chummy with the new owners. That way, they might let you rent out one of the apartments or staff rooms during the end times.