SurveyMonkey's board adds tennis star Serena Williams

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

The online survey and polling platform SurveyMonkey said Wednesday it brought onto its board tennis star Serena Williams and Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad Smith.

The two join Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, who came to the board in 2015. Her late husband, Dave Goldberg, was SurveyMonkey's CEO.

Williams and Smith replace Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Bill Veghte, executive chairman of Turbonomic, who both stepped down from the board but will remain as advisors to the company.

Williams, who has won the most Grand Slam singles titles in history, has become more active in the tech and entrepreneurial worlds. She created the Signature Statement clothing line for HSN and is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Smith runs Intuit, which is best known for its TurboTax tax software and QuickBooks accounting software.