Survey shows older generations trust smart gadgets less than their kids

Enlarge Image SafeHome

A new study from an organization called SafeHome finds that the older you are, the less likely you are to trust technology -- particularly smart home gadgets in our personal living spaces. That might not seem like the most shocking finding, but the data in the survey still offers a fascinating glimpse at how different people balance the convenience of today's gadgets against the privacy concerns they might also raise.

For instance, the data shows a clear generation shift that seems to hit right around age 45, when respondents began markedly scoring various smart gadget categories as "more bothersome" than younger respondents. Also interesting: smart thermostats scored pretty well across the board, perhaps due to longstanding familiarity with the benefits of programmable HVAC controls.

Still, elder skepticism hasn't stopped manufacturers from making devices aimed at the interests of older generations. Smart home platforms like Lowe's Iris offer dedicated eldercare modes for monitoring older relatives from afar with the help of cameras and motion sensors. The Amazon Echo Show touchscreen Alexa device works with smart cameras, too, and even uses a camera of its own to let users make voice-activated video calls to their grandkids, or let loved ones "drop in" on their feed to see if things are okay.

There might be some wisdom there. One of the Safehome survey's findings is that the devices people aged 65 and up were most comfortable with were security cameras -- they scored better than social media, wearable tech, smart TVs, and even anti-virus software.

You can find the full results of the survey, which breaks down public privacy concerns by age, gender, and category, here.