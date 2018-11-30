Surprise Star Wars casting: Nick Nolte joins Disney's The Mandalorian

Christian Jentz/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Actor Nick Nolte has joined the cast of live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, according to the Hollywood Reporter Friday. Nolte is best known for his roles in the movies 48 Hours, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Mulholland Falls and The Thin Red Line, as well as the TV series Graves.

No further details have surfaced about Nolte's reported role in the highly anticipated Star Wars series that will launch on Disney's streaming service Disney+, coming in 2019.

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm immediately responded to a request for comment.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The show's storyline will follow a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Director Jon Favreau is both writing and executive-producing the series, along with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy; Colin Wilson, executive producer of Suicide Squad; and Dave Filoni, creator and director of Star Wars Rebels.

Filoni is slated to direct episodes, along with an all-star slate of other directors including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow.