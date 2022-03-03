Surgeon General Reportedly Asks Big Tech for Data on COVID-19 Misinformation

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has asked major online platforms to hand over data about COVID-19 misinformation on their services, the New York Times reported Thursday. The request is for information about the spread of misinformation on social networks, search engines, instant messenger apps and online shopping sites.

Companies were asked to report sources of misinformation, the number of people exposed and their demographic information to check if certain groups were disproportionately impacted, according to the New York Times. The companies reportedly have until May 2 to comply.

The Surgeon General's Office didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

The New York Times report doesn't name specific companies that got the requests for information. CNET has reached out to Amazon, Google, Meta and Twitter, but the companies didn't immediately respond.

