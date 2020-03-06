Surfshark vs. IPVanish: VPN speed, security and price compared

Virtual private networks Surfshark and IPVanish have enough in common to make them natural competitors, but their differences are worth noting when making a decision of which VPN is right for you. Both of these lightweight applications have great user interfaces, reach admirable speeds and are competitively priced against the better known brands in the field. And both cost just $48 for a one-year subscription.

Only one of these VPN providers, however, is headquartered outside of the US and has special services configured for torrenting. Here's how the two services stack up when it comes to features, speed, security and cost.

Surfshark It won't be long until big-name VPNs realize what kind of threat Surfshark really is: It's faster than a VPN of its size should be, has stronger security than you'd expect, offers a suite of impressive features and has cutthroat prices to go with its unlimited simultaneous connection allowance. During our 2020 testing, Surfshark has given even our most highly recommended VPNs a run for their money on speed, security and cost. You want to watch Netflix from any country? Surfshark's watertight DNS features make that possible. You want to torrent quickly and privately? Surfshark routes you to its own P2P-configured servers out of the US. You want to block fingerprinting trackers, use a private search engine and camouflage your traffic so it looks completely normal with the assurance of a kill switch? Surfshark's CleanWeb ad-blocker, Blindsearch search engine and on-board obfuscation covers you. With just 1,000 servers in 60 countries, we lost only 27% of average internet speeds during our Surfshark speed tests. The service immediately blew past NordVPN's and Norton Secure VPN's tested speeds (which averaged 32% speed loss and 57% speed loss, respectively), and into competition with the likes of other speed-intensive VPNs such as ExpressVPN and IPVanish. Surfshark is currently living up to its name with an aggressive pricing scheme. Right now, it's offering an 83% discount, bringing costs down to $2 a month for a two-year plan ($48 in total). IPVanish gives you the same deal without asking for a two-year commitment, though Surfshark's infinite simultaneous connection offer could balance that out if you want to share your account with family members.