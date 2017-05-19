Enlarge Image Evan Blass/Venturebeat

We've been talking about Microsoft's next tablet PC for months, but a purported leaked image published Thursday by VentureBeat's @evleaks gives us an early glimpse of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro.

Microsoft's current production model, the Surface Pro 4, impressed us in 2015 with its large screen, high resolution and slimmed-down design. It was also among the first mobile systems to offer Intel's newest processors.

The leaked images suggest there aren't any massive design changes, but we'll know more for sure on Monday, May 23, when Microsoft is expected to reveal the new Surface Pro in Shanghai.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.