Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's Panos Panay may have just the let the cat out of the bag.

The vice president of devices tweeted an image of four cover keyboards with the words: "Working session. 30 hours to go." It's a not-so-subtle tease that Microsoft is working on a next-generation Surface Pro 5, presumably using these new cover keyboards.

Microsoft is widely expected to unveil the next-generation Surface Pro at an event in Shanghai on Tuesday. The hybrid tablet-laptop isn't expected to see major changes, as indicated by a leak last week, but you can expect more horsepower at the very least.

Microsoft wasn't immediately available to comment on the tweet.