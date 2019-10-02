Surface Earbuds: Microsoft's answer to Apple's AirPods

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Last year Microsoft released a pair of Surface noise-cancelling headphones. This year its jumping on the true wireless bandwagon with its new cord-free Surface Earbuds. While we're awaiting more info and a full list of specs, what we do know is that they'll be released in time for the holiday buying season and cost $249. They also feature touch controls and integration with Microsoft Office apps.

At its Surface Event in New York City, the company touted the Surface Earbuds' comfortable fit, tap-and-swipe controls that allow you to access Spotify playlists without touching your phone (for Android users) and on-the-fly translation capabilities, with support for 60 languages. As far as the buds go, they have an open design much like the AirPods but look almost like earrings on the outside with a disc-shaped exterior -- think Pixel Buds, but without the cord.

Last week, Amazon announced its new true wireless Echo Buds ($130) with integrated Alexa support. The Surface Earbuds' $249 price tag puts them in premium territory, so they better sound very good and be stellar for making calls.

We'll update this post with more info and images as we get them.

