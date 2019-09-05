This KitchenAid stand mixer is well under $300 right now

KitchenAid

A KitchenAid stand mixer is just about one of the most beloved kitchen appliances. Of course, it's perfect for slow Sunday doughs to make bread and pizza with, but the genius attachments turn this popular stand mixer into a jack-of-all-kitchen jobs from making fresh pasta to shredding cheese, spiralizing vegetables and more.

But as it goes, you get what you pay for, and in this case, you pay for what you get. Translation: KitchenAid stand mixers ain't cheap. That's why we jumped at Sur la Table's current 25% of any-one-item-sale, which includes the 5-quart artisan (the most popular model) and other current sale and clearance items. After taking off the 25% discount this stand mixer comes out to just $285 (*checks bank account*), which is nearly $100 off the standard price you'll find it.

There are tons of great kitchen and cookware to choose from and the single item is up to you. Just be sure to use code COOK19 at checkout.

Sur la Table KitchenAid stand mixers go far behind baking projects. With the right attachments, you can make fresh pasta, grind meat, make sausages and a whole lot more.

KitchenAid may be top of our list but it's not our one and only. Here are some other kitchen and cooking splurged we're oh-so ready to add to cart.

Sur la Table You know how we feel about All-Clad cookware, but let me remind you: We love it. Quality, consistent and durable cookware that you'll have and love for years. This 10-piece set is just about one of the highest quality -- not to mention gorgeous -- collections you'll find and you can snag it for $350 off right now.

Sur la Table A stunning and colorful yet durable stoneware dinner set made in Portugal. Four complete settings includes dinner plates, salad or appetizer plates and bowls.

Sur la Table If your collection of wine is starting to include a few pricey bottles you're not ready to drink right away, a wine fridge is really the safest bet for ensuring they don't turn (or "cork"). This sleek six-bottle stainless steel option is down to under $128 right now with the special code COOK19.

Sur la Table Lodge is one of the oldest most well-liked American cast-iron cookware brands. If you haven't already got a sturdy workhorse cast iron pan, which we love for its even cooking and ability to build and impart flavor on food, then this is a good chance to jump at the 15.25-inch skillet down under $50 right now.

