Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban: Tech companies weigh in

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from predominantly Muslim countries -- a policy that stirred the emotions of the tech industry.

In what would be one of the first of Trump's many controversial moves, the president, shortly after taking office, signed an executive order that temporarily halted immigration and limited travel from seven nations. The move quickly elicited a reaction from tech companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft, which derided it as "un-American." More than 100 companies opposed the original ban.

Even after Trump revised the policy, tech companies still stood against it.

Their actions underscore the growing influence of the tech industry not just with new gizmos and software, but as a political force helping to shape our policies. While companies have long sought to sway the government on business policies like net neutrality and trade agreements, they've increasingly taken on more social issues as well. The ruling comes just a week after the tech industry weighed in on the divisive immigration policy to separate undocumented immigrant children from their parents after crossing the US border.

Trump had downplayed the controversy over the immigration ban, and on Tuesday celebrated the Supreme Court win. "SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!" he tweeted.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Tech companies were disappointed. Here's a collection of their reactions:

Airbnb

Co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk: "We are profoundly disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the travel ban -- a policy that goes against our mission and values. To restrict travel based on a person's nationality or religion is wrong. We believe that travel is a transformative and powerful experience, and we will continue to open doors and build bridges between cultures around the world."

Travel ban was wrong from the beginning. Still wrong today. pic.twitter.com/RY3GI8qBd6 — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) June 26, 2018

Lyft

Co-founder and President John Zimmer tweeted: "We will continue helping immigrants & those seeking asylum in this great country - we're doubling down on Lyft Relief Rides, to provide transportation access to 50 organizations that support our diverse community of drivers, passengers, employees and their families."

We will continue helping immigrants & those seeking asylum in this great country - we're doubling down on @Lyft Relief Rides, to provide transportation access to 50 organizations that support our diverse community of drivers, passengers, employees and their families — johnzimmer (@johnzimmer) June 26, 2018

Co-founder and CEO Logan Green likewise tweeted the same message.

Lyft is proud of our diverse community of drivers, passengers, and employees. To continue fighting for an inclusive society, we're doubling down on @Lyft Relief Rides, providing transportation access to 50 organizations helping immigrants & those seeking asylum in the US. — logangreen (@logangreen) June 26, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft President Brad Smith also expressed disappointment with the decision, but said the company would continue to support the legal rights of its employees and their families.

While disappointed with today's SCOTUS travel ban decision, we will continue to support the legal rights of our employees and their families. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 26, 2018

