Supreme Court rules Microsoft privacy dispute moot

CNET/Marguerite Reardon

Today the Supreme Court dismissed Microsoft's claim disputing a Justice Department warrant that demanded the company give up the contents of an email account stored on a server in Dublin.

The court cited the new Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act, part of the spending bill President Trump signed in March. It updates the rules for criminal investigators who want to see emails, documents and other communications stored on the internet, both in the U.S and overseas. Like, for example, a user's email account stored in Ireland.

The ruling (PDF) says "No live dispute remains between the parties over the issue... Further, the parties agree that the new warrant has replaced the original warrant. This case, therefore, has become moot."

In a statement after the CLOUD Act's passage, Brad Smith, Microsoft President and chief legal officer, said the bill was "a strong statute and a good compromise," and added that "it gives tech companies like Microsoft the ability to stand up for the privacy rights of our customers around the world."