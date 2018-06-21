Supreme Court lets states charge internet retailers more in taxes

Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images

You will soon likely be paying more in taxes for online purchases.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday gave states the ability to require online and out-of-state retailers to collect and send them state sales taxes. The decision overturns a 1992 ruling that prevented the practice.

Brick-and-mortar retailers in states are required to collect taxes on a state's behalf. Until now, online retailers with no physical presence in a state were not. Instead, consumers were responsible for send states the necessary taxes -- something that most people never do.

That's resulted in states losing millions of dollars in sales taxes every year and online retailers gaining a decades-long tax advantage against their brick-and-mortar peers. Those issues have only exacerbated over the years, as more consumers spend their money online, resulting in a long list of traditional retailer bankruptcies and store closures.

In response to the ruling, the stocks of several internet retailers, including Amazon, eBay and Wayfair, all dropped.

After states and traditional retailers have grumbled about this situation for years, South Dakota finally decided to do something to change it. The state in 2016 enacted a law requiring out-of-state sellers to collect and send it sales taxes, but only if they deliver more than $100,000 of goods or services into the state or make 200 or more transactions. That minimum requirement was likely meant to avoid an undue burden on small-time mom-and-pop sellers on eBay, Amazon or other online marketplaces.

South Dakota then filed a lawsuit to declare the new law valid, a suit that eventually found its way to the Supreme Court. The state argued that it was losing between $48 million and $58 million a year due to the current tax situation.

The court decided to overturn a 1992 decision that a physical presence was necessary to require retailers to collect and send sales taxes to a state. That will open the door to more states passing laws similar to South Dakota's.

The National Retail Federation, a trade group that includes many of the largest brick-and-mortar US retailers, called Thursday's decision "a major victory" that was two decades in the making.

"This ruling clears the way for a fair and level playing field where all retailers compete under the same sales tax rules whether they sell merchandise online, in-store or both," Matthew Shay, federation president and CEO, said in a statement.

Moody's analyst Charlie O'Shea said Amazon, the world's largest retailer, won't be directly affected by the new decision, since it's become so big that it already has a physical presence in every state that has sales taxes. However, he added, smaller retailers that sell their goods through Amazon could face a significant impact, since a chunk of their sales haven't been taxed.

Whether higher taxes on those goods will hurt Amazon's overall revenue "remains to be seen," though O'Shea noted that Amazon has thrived as a business despite needing to collect more in sales tax as its expanded to new states.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

