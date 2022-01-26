Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, report says

Getty

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire after more than 27 years on the bench, according to a report from NBC News on Wednesday, citing "people familiar with his thinking."

Breyer's retirement would make room for Present Joe Biden to make an appointment, the first of his administration. This opening on the Supreme Court would be the first since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died in 2020.

The Supreme Court and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the last year, the high court has ruled on and weighed in on topics like vaccine mandates for businesses, voting laws and Section 230, a law that protects social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

This is a developing story.