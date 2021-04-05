Supreme Court dismisses suit over Trump blocking his critics on Twitter

Angela Lang/CNET

The Supreme Court on Monday tossed out a lawsuit over former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, dismissing the case as moot.

Twitter permanently banned Trump's account in January after the social network said the former president's tweets risked inciting further violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which sued the president last year on behalf of the seven blocked users, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.