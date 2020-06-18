Supreme Court DACA ruling blocks Trump administration efforts

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court decided Thursday that the Trump administration's move to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is unlawful. DACA protects young undocumented immigrants, sometimes referred to as "Dreamers," from being deported.
The tech industry is starting to weigh in on the decision. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to express support for the Supreme Court's ruling: "The 478 Dreamers at Apple are members of our collective family. With creativity and passion, they've made us a stronger, more innovative American company. We're glad for today's decision and will keep fighting until DACA's protections are permanent."
When the Trump administration first announced plans to end DACA, which was established in 2012 under President Barack Obama, tech executives spoke up. Cook, along with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and more than 300 others, signed a group letter to Trump expressing concern.
This is a developing story.
