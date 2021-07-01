Supreme Court backs Arizona state voting restrictions

James Martin/CNET

The US Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a pair of Arizona voting restrictions, throwing out a lower court's opinion that they violated the Voting Rights Act. It came on the Supreme Court's last day of work during the summer break.

In a 6-3 opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that divided the court along ideological lines, it upheld a prohibition that limits who can return early ballots for another person, along with a practice of discarding ballots cast in the wrong precinct.

The decision came after the federal appeals court in San Francisco said both restrictions disproportionately affect minority voters and violated the Voting Rights Act prohibition on discrimination in voting.

Under the Trump administration, the Justice Department supported Arizona's restrictions, as noted by the Wall Street Journal. Once President Joe Biden took over, the department followed up to say the new administration disagreed with its predecessor's interpretation of the law, but said it believed the restrictions are valid.

Last week, the Justice Department sued Georgia over its new voting measures, alleging they violate the Voting Rights Act.