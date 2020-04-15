Our favorite eats and sweets on Goldbelly from around the country

With restaurants and bars closed around the US during the coronavirus pandemic, many small business owners are peddling some of their most beloved products on Goldbelly, the e-commerce site that ships food across the country. Ordering from Goldbelly is not only a great way to support some of your favorite local restaurants, but it's also an excellent way to satiate your taste buds with food that wasn't pulled from the freezer. Plus, Goldbelly has launched a slew of city restaurant subscription boxes, and with each purchase the company will donate 100% of the proceeds to feeding health care workers and first responders in that city.

Ahead, some of the best meals and treats to order from Goldbelly, from Shake Shack burgers to Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding.

Shake Shack For the first time ever, Shake Shack's beloved ShackBurger is available outside of Shake Shack locations. This kit lets you craft your own burger from start to finish, replete with 100% Angus beef from Pat LaFrieda, American cheese, a bowl of the top-secret ShackSauce and a bounty of Martin's potato rolls. All you'll need to bring is lettuce, tomato and a grill.

Goldbelly Lines tend to spill out of Ess-A-Bagel's Midtown location, but you can get a personal shipment of fresh bagels without even having to leave your house (which we highly recommend because #socialdistancing). Right now, you can purchase a baker's dozen and get a second dozen free. Choose from a variety of flavors, like onion, garlic, salt, everything and cinnamon raisin, then finish them off with a big schmear of cream cheese (which can also be added to your Ess-A-Bagel delivery).

Goldbelly Buy four Philly cheesesteaks and get another four free from Pat's King of Steaks -- the self-proclaimed inventor of the cheesesteak -- which is often regarded as one of the best cheesesteak shops in Philadelphia. Hunks of bread are stuffed with thinly cut steak, onions and your choice of cheese (choose between Whiz, American or provolone). These arrive frozen, so all you'll have to do is toss them in the oven.

Goldbelly This beloved doughnut shop, which got its start in Los Angeles before opening a second location in Chicago, fries up a wide selection of whimsical doughnuts, like lemon pistachio old fashioned and birthday cake dotted with sprinkles. This shipment will include 12 of Stan's best sellers, plus they'll throw in another dozen for free.

Goldbelly Brunch certainly may not feel the same anymore, but things can start to find a semblance of normalcy thanks to a New York-centric shipment of Russ & Daughters' brunch staples. The New York appetizing institution packs the finest selection of nova, hand-rolled bagels, cream cheese, chocolate babka and private blend coffee to help you throw your own brunch party. Plus, the package also includes a ceramic tumbler to sip coffee in on the go.

Goldbelly Raffeto's Pasta has been a SoHo institution since 1906, slinging fresh pasta and other Italian accoutrements. So if you're tired of the boxed stuff, let Raffetto's deliver fresh ravioli and sauce to your door. Just select which kind of pasta you want (choose from options like roasted red pepper and pumpkin), then select an accompanying sauce like sage butter or Bolognese. Along with the pasta and sauce, you'll get some Genoa crostini toast and a portion of rice pudding.

Goldbelly While many people you know are repurposing brown bananas into banana bread, you could simply order a pot of Magnolia Bakery's decadent banana pudding, a creamy West Village concoction studded with vanilla wafers and hunks of bananas.

Goldbelly What better way to snag a taste of NOLA than with a delivery of the city's classic sandwich? These po'boys from Parkway Bakery, which has been in operation since 1911, is packed with roast beef drenched in gravy and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and a slathering of mayo. Everything comes ready to be built, so you can dress up your po'boy whichever way you want. The shipment also includes Zapp's potato chips and Parkway's bread pudding.

Goldbelly Dreaming of Chicago's best deep dish pizzas? Luckily Lou Malnati can ship you these behemoth pies, complete with your choice of cheese, sausage, pepperoni or spinach. The pizzas arrive frozen, ready to be stored away until pizza night or simply placed in the oven until warm and gooey.