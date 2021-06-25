Supernatural prequel The Winchesters already caused a rift between the show's stars

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Winchester family could be back battling monsters in a prequel to long-running fantasy series Supernatural -- but it's already caused a rift between the original show's brothers Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

The Winchesters is a proposed spin-off which will focus on the parents of demon-slaying brothers Dean and Sam, played for 15 seasons by Ackles and Padalecki. After the series ended in November 2020, Ackles is developing the prequel with his production company and plans to also narrate the show. Deadline reports The Winchesters is in development at TV network the CW.

However, Jared Padalecki is "gutted" not to have been involved or even told about the suggested show. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter," he tweeted. "I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Along with Ackles, The Winchesters is being developed by former Supernatural exec producer Robbie Thompson and Daneel Ackles, who played Anael in the original show.

Mary and John Winchester were played in Supernatural by Samantha Smith and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The prequel would focus on how they met when they were younger.