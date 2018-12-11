Super Micro says no evidence of spy chips found in its hardware

James Martin/CNET

Super Micro on Tuesday said an investigations firm found "absolutely no evidence" of malicious hardware on its motherboards.

In a letter sent to customers, the California hardware maker said a third-party investigations firm tested its current and older-model motherboards for evidence malicious chips or other hardware had been inserted into its products. Super Micro said it wasn't surprised by the results.

The investigation follows an October report from Bloomberg Businessweek that alleged Chinese surveillance chips had been inserted in Super Micro hardware in order to spy on its clients, including Apple and Amazon Web Services.

Apple and Amazon have denied the allegations made in Bloomberg's report.

Bloomberg News declined to comment. In a statement issued on Oct. 4, the day the story published, a spokesperson said:

"Bloomberg Businessweek's investigation is the result of more than a year of reporting, during which we conducted more than 100 interviews. Seventeen individual sources, including government officials and insiders at the companies, confirmed the manipulation of hardware and other elements of the attacks. We also published three companies' full statements, as well as a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We stand by our story and are confident in our reporting and sources."

Global firm Nardello & Co. reportedly conducted the investigation for Super Micro. The firm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Dec. 11, 7:45 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:07 a.m. PT: Adds response from Bloomberg News.