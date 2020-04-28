Superman's son goes on Good Morning America without his pants

His dad, Superman star Christopher Reeve, was famed for quick Clark-Kent-to-Superman changes in the movies. But Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve might have changed a little too quickly on Tuesday, when he appeared in a video appearance on the ABC morning talk show with a suit jacket on top, and ... workout shorts on the bottom?

Reeve was reporting for GMA about pharmacies' plan to use drones to deliver medications to Florida's The Villages, the nation's largest retirement community. At first, his news report looked normal, but later on, when fewer graphics were covering up the bottom of the screen, viewers definitely saw some skin.

Reeve himself was able to laugh at the exposure, tweeting, "I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

He later explained. "Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media, made me rethink my morning routine."

And in a second tweet, Reeve said, "When (work from home) goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much needed laugh."