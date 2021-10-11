Superman's son comes out as bisexual

DC Comics

Superman's son Jon Kent is coming out as bisexual.

In DC's Superman: Son of Kal-El, the 17-year-old fictional Kent currently holds the title of Superman, inherited from his father. The younger Kent will kiss friend and hacktivist Jay Nakamura in the No. 5 issue, out Nov. 9.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual," DC Comics writer Tom Taylor tweeted on Monday In an interview with IGN, Taylor also said, "I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed."

The comics industry hasn't exactly been known for its representation of male characters who aren't straight. As Glen Weldon, author of Superman: The Unauthorized Biography put it in his piece for NPR, "Given the hundreds of superhero characters owned by DC and Marvel, the fact that a handful of the biggest names among them might be queer just makes a kind of inevitable demographic sense."

The announcement comes a few days before DC Comics' virtual fan event, DC Fandome, this weekend.