Superman's new motto swaps 'American way' for 'a better tomorrow'

DC

We all know what Superman stands for. Now DC has updated the iconic superhero's motto: Superman stands for "truth, justice and a better tomorrow."

Up until now Superman's mission statement has been about "truth, justice, and the American Way," a slogan that originated not in the comics but in radio serials in the 1940s. DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee announced the adjusted motto Saturday at DC Fandome, an online event revealing news, trailers and first look videos at forthcoming films, TV shows and games.

The last son of Krypton currently appears on screen in acclaimed TV show Superman & Lois, and has been played on the big screen recently by Henry Cavill.

The Fandome event kicked off with a first look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the villainous Black Adam, followed by a look at 2022 movie The Flash with a tease of Michael Keaton's Batman (and Batmobile).

Other movies promise Robert Pattinson as The Batman, starring with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as Gotham's villains. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also on the way, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard splashing around for the sequel.

Along with HBO Max's Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker from James Gunn and John Cena, DC's TV titles include CW's Arrowverse shows such as Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay. Cartoon capers continue in animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and animated movie Injustice based on the video game, which shows Superman as a villain. Meanwhile, DC games in the works include Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.