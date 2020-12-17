Superman Henry Cavill is building another gaming PC

Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill's quarantine pastime is a gift to us all. In the middle of the year, the Superman and The Witcher actor posted a video to Instagram of his efforts to build a gaming PC. He's back at it again with an upgrade for Christmas -- and the people can't wait to see it.

"My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree," Cavill posted on Thursday afternoon, along with a snap of his Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and an undecorated Christmas tree.

His new toy -- a powerful (and expensive) graphics card that Nvidia says can handle 8K/60 frames-per-second gameplay -- has caused Cavill trend on Twitter.

"Current mood: mad that Henry Cavill got a 3090 before me," one tweeted.

Current mood: mad that Henry Cavill got a 3090 before me pic.twitter.com/zOFobmgZNu — Earth, Wind & Tired (@AMartinCastro) December 17, 2020

"Look at Henry Cavill being the prettiest nerd to ever exist," tweeted another.

Look at Henry Cavill being the prettiest nerd to ever exist 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fe16BfCQVS — aleena (@dramaticdevil) December 17, 2020

Cavill recently had to break from filming the second season of Netflix's The Witcher in the UK due to a reported leg injury. But he's expected to be back in action soon, with the season slated for a 2021 release. Before then, let's hope we see another PC building video set to the deep tones of Barry White.