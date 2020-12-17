Superman Henry Cavill is building another gaming PC

Henry Cavill's quarantine pastime is a gift to us all. In the middle of the year, the Superman and The Witcher actor posted a video to Instagram of his efforts to build a gaming PC. He's back at it again with an upgrade for Christmas -- and the people can't wait to see it.
"My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree," Cavill posted on Thursday afternoon, along with a snap of his Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and an undecorated Christmas tree.
His new toy -- a powerful (and expensive) graphics card that Nvidia says can handle 8K/60 frames-per-second gameplay -- has caused Cavill trend on Twitter.
"Current mood: mad that Henry Cavill got a 3090 before me," one tweeted.
"Look at Henry Cavill being the prettiest nerd to ever exist," tweeted another.
Cavill recently had to break from filming the second season of Netflix's The Witcher in the UK due to a reported leg injury. But he's expected to be back in action soon, with the season slated for a 2021 release. Before then, let's hope we see another PC building video set to the deep tones of Barry White.