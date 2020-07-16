CNET también está disponible en español.

Superman Henry Cavill builds a gaming PC

Or for most recent fans: Toss a chip to your Witcher. He's found his destiny.

Henry Cavill is best known for playing Superman. But he apparently can do more than save the world.

 Clay Enos

Superman has tackled a project that would make most ordinary humans shake in their shoes. Actor Henry Cavill chronicled his effort to build a PC from parts, layering deep tones of Barry White to accompany an Instagram video.

"This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer direction is advised," he wrote suggestively Thursday. "You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before."

The actor -- who most recently played a monster hunter in Netflix's The Witcher and will be seen in the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max next year -- even takes the time to read the PC manual.

Like Kal-El of Krypton, he's an inspiration to us all.