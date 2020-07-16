Superman has tackled a project that would make most ordinary humans shake in their shoes. Actor Henry Cavill chronicled his effort to build a PC from parts, layering deep tones of Barry White to accompany an Instagram video.
"This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer direction is advised," he wrote suggestively Thursday. "You may see a lot of parts that you haven't seen before."
The actor -- who most recently played a monster hunter in Netflix's The Witcher and will be seen in the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max next year -- even takes the time to read the PC manual.
Like Kal-El of Krypton, he's an inspiration to us all.
Discuss: Superman Henry Cavill builds a gaming PC
