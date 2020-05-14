CNET también está disponible en español.

Superman and Lois TV series will debut on the CW in January

It'll be set in Smallville, starring the married couple and their two sons.

A new DC universe superhero show is coming to the small screen, with the CW's Superman and Lois to debut in January 2021. The CW also unveiled some details of the show during its virtual upfronts presentation Thursday, with the Supergirl spinoff to be set in Smallville rather than Metropolis. 

Superman and Lois will primarily follow the couple's challenges with "the stress, pressures and complexities" of being working parents to sons Jonathan and Jordan, as they work out whether the boys will inherit their father's superpowers. Back in Smallville, Clark Kent and Lois will also run into Lana Lang, her husband, fire chief Kyle Cushing, and their daughter Sarah. The new show will star Supergirl actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Superman and Lois, announced in October 2019, will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after The Flash. All the CW's Arrowverse shows have been moved to begin January. (Disclosure: The CW is partly owned by ViacomCBS, parent company of CNET.)

The Arrowverse includes DC-based shows on the CW, including Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

