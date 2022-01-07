Superhero drama The Boys: Season 3 gets release date on Amazon

Amazon Studios

The Boys season 3 kicks off on June 3, Amazon announced Friday through its viral in-universe Vought News Network series. The first three episodes will hit Prime Video that day, with new episodes dropping every Friday until the July 8 season finale, the company said.

The brief season 3 teaser shows Homelander – The Boys' warped version of Superman and leader of corporate superhero team The Seven – getting twitchy as cameras flash in his face, which doesn't bode well for the people around him.

The show's first two seasons are among the most entertaining on Prime Video, and the season 2 finale left us with a major cliff-hanger back in 2020. It's based on a 2006 comic series created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson.