Supergirl's Melissa Benoist gives us a new look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow join forces with Batwoman, Superman and Lois Lane in Elseworlds, a three-episode crossover show on The CW Television Network scheduled for December. Thanks to Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist, we just got another glimpse behind the scenes and a look at what Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, looks like in her costume.
(Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, the owners of CNET.)
The storyline is still very hush-hush, but actors involved in the crossover have been sharing photos of candid moments on the set.
On Friday, Supergirl actor Melissa Benoist posted a photo on Instagram of herself in costume standing next to actor Ruby Rose as Batwoman, also in her new costume.
"Indicative of my excitement that she's here and kicking ass @rubyrose," Benoist wrote as the photo's caption.
Previously, the show's actors have posted photos of their new superhero suits worn by Arrow (Stephen Amell) and an intriguing black-and-silver Superman costume worn by Tyler Hoechlin.
The Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds airs on The CW on Dec. 9 with The Flash, continuing Dec. 10 with Arrow and ending Dec. 11 with Supergirl.
