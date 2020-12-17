Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just got Aerith, Tifa and Barret costumes

Nintendo

Perhaps the biggest breaking news to come out of last week's The Game Awards show was Sepiroth, the villain from perennial fan favourite Final Fantasy VII, being added to Super Smash Bros. as a playable character.

But what about the rest of the squad from Final Fantasy VII? When can we play as them?

Today, during a Thursday livestream revealing more details about Sepiroth's inclusion in Super Smash Bros., game director Masahiro Sakurai also revealed that Tifa, Barret and Aerith would also be making an appearance in the game, albeit in a slightly less significant form.

They're going to be alternate Mii fighter costumes.

If you don't play Super Smash Bros. this will be difficult to explain, but I'm going to try my darnedest.

In Super Smash Bros. video game characters fight each other. Mario, Yoshi and host of characters including Solid Snake, Sonic and -- now -- Sepiroth face off in endless bouts of fun cartoon violence.

One of those characters are the Mii. The customisable characters first introduced on the Nintendo Wii.

All characters in Smash Bros have alternate costumes, but in Super Smash Bros. the Mii have especially wild alternate costumes.

So now we have alternate Barret, Tifa and Aerith costumes in Smash that look like this...

From right to left that's Barret, Tifa, and Aerith. The dude on the far left is fan favourite Geno from Super Mario RPG. People are going a bit nuts about that.

To be clear, these are just costumes. They won't affect the moveset of the Mii character, but this is as close we can get to receiving more Final Fantasy VII characters in Smash...

For now.