During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, the next Super Smash Bros. character was revealed: Terry Bogard, from the Neo Geo title Fatal Fury. Bogard is expected to be available in November 2019.
That's not all. Banjo & Kazooie will also be available to play from... today! Yes, the bear and bird are ready to fight. After the Nintendo Direct aired Wednesday, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai gave a little run-through with the new fighter. In addition, Sakurai announced the fabled Home Run Contest would be returning to Smash with the Banjo-Kazooie update on Sept. 4.
Nintendo also announced the initial five DLC fighters originally promised for Smash will be joined by even more characters which are now in development -- it didn't provide any hints on who or when we should expect them.
How about we check in with the fan reaction? Oh... oh god.
Originally published 3:24 p.m. PT
Discuss: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard as next DLC fighter
