Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard as next DLC fighter

During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, the next Super Smash Bros. character was revealed: Terry Bogard, from the Neo Geo title Fatal Fury. Bogard is expected to be available in November 2019.

That's not all. Banjo & Kazooie will also be available to play from... today! Yes, the bear and bird are ready to fight. After the Nintendo Direct aired Wednesday, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai gave a little run-through with the new fighter. In addition, Sakurai announced the fabled Home Run Contest would be returning to Smash with the Banjo-Kazooie update on Sept. 4.

Nintendo also announced the initial five DLC fighters originally promised for Smash will be joined by even more characters which are now in development -- it didn't provide any hints on who or when we should expect them.

Terry Bogard confirmed for Smash Ultimate. pic.twitter.com/WrWXNDwlfx — Tylor (@theSirToasty) September 4, 2019

How about we check in with the fan reaction? Oh... oh god.

Really!? DingleTerry Bogard!? — joosh (@JabberJoshua) September 4, 2019

No idea who Terry Bogard is or whatever but still a super cool announcement. Also more fighters confirmed so I still have hope for Cuphead, Crash, Paper Mario, Spyro and Geno — Froot (@Fruity_Waffles) September 4, 2019

Hehehe.. I decieved all of you.



Stan Terry Bogard pic.twitter.com/FofPjB8Eba — Doot (@TerrySucks) September 4, 2019

That Terry Bogard Smash Reveal was like MAD OD AWESOME!!!!



Why everyone got bodied lmaoooo



GEESE NOT LIKE THIS — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) September 4, 2019

TERRY BOGARD FROM FATAL FURY IS COMING TO SMASH ULTIMATE!!! — BizarreIslandStudios (@BizToonEric) September 4, 2019

Originally published 3:24 p.m. PT