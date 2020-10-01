Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding Steve from Minecraft as downloadable fighter

Nintendo

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is expanding once again, as Steve joins the battle. Nintendo announced the Minecraft star as the eighth downloadable fighter in a three-minute YouTube reveal on Thursday. Alex, Enderman, and Zombie will be available as alternate skins.

Producer Masahiro Sakurai said their fighting styles will be revealed in a follow-up stream this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET.

Steve is the second fighter in the $30 Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass Vol. 2, after Arms alumni Min Min was announced back in June (that was FOUR months ago, what the...?). The pass is set to include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they'll be available by the end of 2021.

The previous $25 Fighter Pass included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie (guh-huh!), Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They each came with a new stage and music.