Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Steve from Minecraft

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is expanding once again, as Steve joins the battle on Tuesday. Nintendo announced the Minecraft star as the eighth downloadable fighter in an Oct. 1 YouTube reveal, and director Masahiro Sakurai described the Minecraft character's fighting style in an Oct. 3 follow-up stream.

Alex, Enderman and Zombie are available as alternate skins, and they come with a new stage and seven music tracks from the Microsoft-owned world-building series.

Sakurai also revealed that next year previous downloadable fighters Byleth, Banjo-Kazooie and Terry Bogard are getting Amiibo, little figures that unlock bonuses in games like Smash Bros.

Steve is the second fighter in the $30 , after Arms alumni Min Min was announced back in June (that was FOUR months ago, what the?...). The pass is set to include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they'll be available by the end of 2021.

The previous included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie (guh-huh!), Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They each came with a new stage and music.