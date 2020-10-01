Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal: Start time, how to watch and our predictions

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster is expanding once again. On Thursday, Nintendo is set to announce the eighth downloadable fighter to the Ultimate roster in a three-minute YouTube reveal. The event will be followed by "a brief message from director Masahiro Sakurai" according to Nintendo.
The reveal is set to showcase the second fighter in the Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighters Pass Vol. 2, after ARMS alumni Min Min was announced back in June (that was FOUR months ago, what the...?). The pass is set to include six new fighters.
If you want to find out who's next to join the fight, we've got all the info you need right here.
How to watch the Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal
As is Nintendo's M.O. with these types of things, the Japanese gaming giant will be carrying a livestream of the reveal on YouTube. But don't bother searching for it -- we've got the link right here! Just tune in below:
DLC fighter reveal start time
Here's when the event kicks off:
- US: 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
- UK: 3 p.m. BST
- South Africa: 4 p.m. SAST
- Australia: 12:00 a.m. AEST, Oct. 2
- New Zealand: 3 a.m. NZDT, Oct. 2
Who is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter?
I don't know! Why are you asking me this? I am just trying to help you follow along live. Here are some of the internet's best guesses, though. There's a lot of love coming through for Sora from Kingdom Hearts, people.
Can you imagine if the reveal is just... Toad? The internet will have a field day. I'm ready for it. My body is ready for it.
Although, Donna Sheridan really is a good pick. Seems like a logical choice. Who do you think will get the nod?
