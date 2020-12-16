How to watch: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director reveals Sephiroth release date

Nintendo

Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth was revealed as the next fighter to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster last week, and this Thursday will bring more details. The One-Winged Angel's release date and moves will be revealed in a Thursday livestream.

Director Masahiro Sakurai will spend around 35 minutes showcasing Sephiroth's moves (his Final Smash should be pretty epic) at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT). The stream will be embedded below, so you can watch it right here when the time comes.

This story will be updated shortly.