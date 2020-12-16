Tom Cruise's COVID rant MacKenzie Scott gives away billions Hennessey Venom F5 PS5 and Xbox Series X restock Stimulus checks COVID-19 vaccinations Best gifts under $50

How to watch: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director reveals Sephiroth release date

The One-Winged Angel of Final Fantasy 7 is coming later this month.

ssbu-sephiroth-scrn-004
Nintendo

Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth was revealed as the next fighter to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster last week, and this Thursday will bring more details. The One-Winged Angel's release date and moves will be revealed in a Thursday livestream.

Director Masahiro Sakurai will spend around 35 minutes showcasing Sephiroth's moves (his Final Smash should be pretty epic) at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT). The stream will be embedded below, so you can watch it right here when the time comes.

