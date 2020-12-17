Nintendo

Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth was revealed as the next fighter to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster last week, and Thursday will bring more details. The One-Winged Angel's release date and moves will be revealed in a Thursday livestream, so we'll find out when he'll be able to face off against nemesis Cloud Strife in the Nintendo Switch brawler.

Director Masahiro Sakurai will spend around 35 minutes showcasing Sephiroth's moves -- his Final Smash should be pretty epic -- at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. Friday AEST). The stream is embedded below, so you can watch it right here when the time comes.

Sephiroth is the third fighter in the $30 Smash Bros. Ultimate's , after Steve from Minecraft joined in October and Arms' Min Min in June. The pass will include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they'll all be available by the end of 2021.

The previous cost $25 and included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Each new fighter comes with a new stage and music, and costs $6 if you buy them individually. If all this Sephiroth talk has given you a hankering for Final Fantasy 7, the excellent remake hit PS4 earlier this year and the 1997 original is available on Switch.