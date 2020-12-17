Sephiroth joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Dec. 23

Nintendo

Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth was revealed last week as the next fighter to become a part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and he'll join on Dec. 23, director Masahiro Sakurai revealed in a Thursday livestream. So Sephiroth will be able to face off against nemesis Cloud Strife in the Nintendo Switch brawler next Wednesday.

However, you can use him early if you beat the Sephiroth Challenge, which'll be available from 3 p.m. PT on Dec. 17 to 5 p.m. PT on Dec 22 (only people who've paid for him can access the challenge). He also comes with the Northern Cave stage, which re-creates (and totally spoils) the end of Final Fantasy 7 -- however, it seems unlikely that the remake will end in exactly the same way.

Sephiroth is the third fighter in the $30 Smash Bros. Ultimate's , after Steve from Minecraft joined in October and Arms' Min Min in June. The pass will include six new fighters, and Nintendo said they'll all be available by the end of 2021.

The previous cost $25 and included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Each new fighter comes with a new stage and music, and costs $6 if you buy them individually. If all this Sephiroth talk has given you a hankering for Final Fantasy 7, the excellent remake hit PS4 earlier this year and the 1997 original is available on Switch.