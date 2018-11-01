Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds Street Fighter's Ken, Pokemon's Incineroar as final fighters

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo announced that Ken from Street Fighter and Incineroar from Pokemon are the final characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Ken will be an echo fighter for Ryu, meaning he'll be essentially the same with a different appearance and animations, series creator Masahiro Sakurai said in Thursday's Nintendo Direct livestream.

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Incineroar is a Fire/Dark type Pokemon and the final evolved form of Litten, one of the three starters from Pokemon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Sakurai also revealed the plan for the game's downloadable content. Nintendo is developing five sets containing a fighter, a stage and several music tracks at $6 each, and you'll be able to buy a Fighters Pass (essentially a season pass) to get all five for $25.

You'll get a free DLC taster in the form of Piranha Plant from Super Mario Bros., but only if you buy the game before Jan. 31.

First published at 7:14 a.m. PT.

Updated at 7:50 a.m. PT: Adds details about DLC.