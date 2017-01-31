Super-old sea creature discovered, gives us super-new creeps

Up Next Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

A curious pair of fossils were discovered at the Burgess Shale dig site in British Columbia. They didn't look quite like any Lobopodian previously found, so two Royal Ontario Museum researchers (Jean-Bernard Caron and Cédric Aria) set out to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Jean-Bernard Caron, Cédric Aria, Danielle Dufault, et al.

A little background: Today's arthropods include many creepy crawlies we're familiar with, including insects, crustaceans and spiders. They make up around 80% of life on the planet today. Even though they're prevalent today, some arthropods have gone extinct, and scientists appear to have discovered one of the earliest examples of this massive creature category.

Lobopodians are an extinct classification of arthropod, with around 30 specific species officially recognized, and newly discovered Ovatiovermis cribratus is now on that list. Lobopodians are generally identified by a few markers: life during the Cambrian period, worm-like bodies, and between 20-30 appendages (often with defensive spikes).

"Panarthropods" refers to the umbrella covering every kind of arthropod sub-category, both extinct and active; scientists believe O. cribratus is the earliest known member of that massive group, making this an important discovery for biological and evolutionary sciences.

They were about 2-3 inches tall, but didn't have the defensive spikes many of lobopodians had. They ate by attaching their bases to the sea floor and waving their toothed upper limbs around, capturing food that happened to float by. They even made a render of what the creature would look like if it were around today -- check out the YouTube video above.

Like most of the coolest species, it's both beautiful and unnerving to watch in motion. And also kind of horrifying to imagine coming across in person.

