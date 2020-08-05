Super Nintendo World's website design seemingly leaks, reveals Mario Kart ride

Nintendo

It seems Super Nintendo World has suffered another leak, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming theme park's website layout and Mario Kart ride. They apparently came from a Vimeo account of a web designer, as previously reported by Nintendo Life.

so i might have found some videos of super nintendo world’s website from vimeo and pic.twitter.com/GelOuNm5e2 — ThomasPussyCat (@ThomasPussyCat) August 5, 2020

The designer also scrolls to a section with pictures of real people on the Mario Kart ride.

> Be site and app developer

> Get hired by Universal to make the site for Super Nintendo World

> Post project videos on Vimeo



Yep, someone really messed up.

By the way, there are now pics of Mario Kart's ride system. pic.twitter.com/xYkypmKnxs — HPFred (@TVManiaco_tvps2) August 5, 2020

The theme park's grand opening at Universal Studios Japan was meant to happen this summer, but has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US version of the park was meant to open in 2023, but the company said on Monday that construction has been delayed indefinitely.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.