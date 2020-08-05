CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Samsung Unpacked Next stimulus package Disney will release Mulan online Apple's Phil Schiller steps into smaller role Apple's 27-inch iMac refresh Google Play Music is shutting down in December

Super Nintendo World's website design seemingly leaks, reveals Mario Kart ride

As if I needed any more convincing.

Listen
- 00:19
mario-kart-8-deluxe

It seems that Super Nintendo World will put you in the kart.

 Nintendo

It seems Super Nintendo World has suffered another leak, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming theme park's website layout and Mario Kart ride. They apparently came from a Vimeo account of a web designer, as previously reported by Nintendo Life.

The designer also scrolls to a section with pictures of real people on the Mario Kart ride.

The theme park's grand opening  at Universal Studios Japan was meant to happen this summer, but has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The US version of the park was meant to open in 2023, but the company said on Monday that construction has been delayed indefinitely.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.