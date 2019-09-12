Nintendo

Super Nintendo World is less than a year away from opening at Universal Studios Japan, and will have two rides, games, merch and food. The two rides will be a Super Mario Kart ride and an attraction called Yoshi's Adventures. The area will be built on "three different levels," Comcast revealed Wednesday.

The Mario-themed world, which had a groundbreaking ceremony back in June 2017, will be interactive and will need a wristband with a "big red Mario symbol on it," Thomas L. Williams, NBCUniversal CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts, said Wednesday. The info came during Comcast's Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference, as reported earlier Thursday by Attractions Magazine.

"The entire land ... is built on three different levels," Williams said. It will have Bowsers in Princess Peach's castle, he said, and "all the different key elements."

"The wristband is super cool. It's all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won't come off," he said. "You'll be able to go up and keep score and play with the various games, and that also translates to a score-keeping capability if you choose to do so within the rides."

It can also send that info back to your Nintendo gaming consoles, with progress saved for next time you visit the theme park.

The Nintendo areas will be launched at all parks around the world, Williams said, apart from Universal Studios in Beijing because "there's a tension between a Japanese product and China."

"We're hard at work at doing that. The first ... will be in our park in Osaka, Japan," Williams said. "It will be open up next spring, and it's just going to be fantastic. So a whole incremental footprint to the park."

He couldn't say when it will reach Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando. "But we're bringing it. You can count on it."