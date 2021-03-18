Super Nintendo World opens to the public

Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Super Nintendo World opened to the public in Universal Studios Japan on Thursday, with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto delivering a speech at the dance-filled opening ceremony. The Osaka theme park was originally scheduled to open last month, but that was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors can spend $30 on a "power-up band" to engage with the park's competitive element. It syncs with the park's app and ranks you based on the number of coins you gather and baddies you beat, Reuters noted.

The park has taken hygiene measures like mandatory mask-wearing, reduced capacity and numbered tickets to spread out the arrival of guests, as previously reported by Eurogamer.

It features two major rides -- a Mario Kart-themed one called Koopa's Challenge and the kid-friendly Yoshi's Adventure. Miyamoto gave us a peek at the park in December, in a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Super Nintendo World won't be coming to Orlando, Florida, for another four years. Earlier this month, Universal Studios said the opening of Epic Universe, which will house the Nintendo park, has been pushed from 2023 to early 2025.